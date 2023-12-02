Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 91,633 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

