1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 15,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $422.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day moving average is $385.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

