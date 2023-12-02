Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $164.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

