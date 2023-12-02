57,176 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.