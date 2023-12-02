1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.