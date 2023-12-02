Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

