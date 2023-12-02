1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $35.12 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Linde by 66.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LIN opened at $411.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

