Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344,337 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

