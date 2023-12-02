Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

