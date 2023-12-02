Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 220,774 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,774 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

