13,600 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

