Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,434 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

