Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

