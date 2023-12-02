Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 175.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.