Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WERN opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.