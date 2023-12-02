20,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,506,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

XHB stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.