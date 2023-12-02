Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,509 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of W&T Offshore worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 571.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTI opened at $3.32 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $485.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About W&T Offshore

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

