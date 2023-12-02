MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.