Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VSCO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 4,002,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,374. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.