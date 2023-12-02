River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 2,770 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.67 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

