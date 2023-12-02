Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

