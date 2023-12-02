Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 204 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.