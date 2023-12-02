Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $124,987,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

