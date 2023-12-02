Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Baidu stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

