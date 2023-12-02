Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.