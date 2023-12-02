Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2,544.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -655.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.