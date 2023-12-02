Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $40,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.