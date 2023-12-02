SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

