SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $480.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average is $465.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.