Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

MRVL opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

