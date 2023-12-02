Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 356.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.