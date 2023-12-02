1,954 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $692.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

