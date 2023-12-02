Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 79,247 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

