Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 91,633 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

NYSE DT opened at $54.82 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

