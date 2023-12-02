SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

GPC stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

