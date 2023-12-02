Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,772,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

