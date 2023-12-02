American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

