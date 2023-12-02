BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $375,485,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $30,002,101. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

