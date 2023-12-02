ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ONE Gas worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ONE Gas by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383,693 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

