Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 206,226 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,226 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $58.54 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

