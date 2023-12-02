Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,872 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

