Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,837,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

