Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,201 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock worth $4,465,952 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

