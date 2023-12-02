Ossiam Has $713,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

APH stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.