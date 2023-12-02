Glenview Trust Co Has $4.04 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

