Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,158. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

