Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,513 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

