Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,047. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.