Glenview Trust Co Acquires 21,444 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 12,358,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

