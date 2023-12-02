Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MANU traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 484,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,610. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

